Watch Grand Slam of Curling: Jennifer Jones vs. Eve Muirhead at The National

Watch action from the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters in St. John's. Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with the women's quarter-final match between Jennifer Jones and Eve Muirhead.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET from St. John's

Conception Bay South will be at the centre of the curling world as the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling, Boost National, slides into town for the second year in a row. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Grand Slam of Curling's The National event in St. John's.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with the women's quarter-final match between Jennifer Jones and Eve Muirhead.

Return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for the men's final.

