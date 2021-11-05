Walker eliminates Einarson to stay alive at National event

Laura Walker scored a single in the eighth end for a 6-5 win over Kerri Einarson on Friday morning at the Grand Slam of Curling's National event at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Walker's Edmonton-based team stayed alive in the triple-knockout competition while Einarson's rink from Gimli, Man., was eliminated.

A measurement on Walker's final stone confirmed the victory.

In other C-bracket matchups, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen needed an extra end to complete a 4-3 win over Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland edged Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 7-6 and Russia's Alina Kovaleva defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 6-3.

Jacobs, Gunnlaugson and Fujisawa were eliminated.

Three more draws were scheduled for later Friday. Competition continues through Sunday.

Gushue, Fleury in quarterfinals

Brad Gushue and Tracy Fleury made it into the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam of Curling's National event on Thursday.

Gushue, a three-time Canadian men's champion from St. John's, N.L., scored three in the first end en route to an 8-6 win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat to get to a record of 3-0.

Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., was also 3-0 on the women's side following a 5-4 win over Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones.

Five-time world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni also remained unbeaten to join the Canadians in the playoffs of the $300,000, 32-team event.

Edin downed Switzlerland's Peter de Cruz 7-3 and Tirinzoni topped Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 5-4 at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Teams must win three games to make the playoffs. Each loss drops a team to a lower bracket in a triple knockout format.