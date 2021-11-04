Koe approaches playoff berth with victory over Bottcher at National event
Kevin Koe posted a 6-4 win over Brendan Bottcher on Thursday morning to move a win away from a playoff berth at the Grand Slam of Curling's National event.
3 more draws scheduled Thursday in triple-knockout competition
Koe, from Calgary, broke open a tight game by scoring four points in the fifth end at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.
Bottcher, from Edmonton, fell into the C-bracket in the triple-knockout competition.
In other Draw 9 games, Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., beat Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-4, Scotland's Ross Whyte edged Winnipeg's Braden Calvert 7-6 in an extra end and Regina's Matt Dunstone topped Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 3-2.
Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day.
Competition continues through Sunday.
