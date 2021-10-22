Jones emerges victorious over Koana at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters
Team De Cruz outscores Team Dunstone on men's side
Canada's Jennifer Jones avoided elimination at the Masters on Friday morning with an 8-3 victory over Japan's Tori Koana at the Sixteen Mile Sports Centre in Oakville, Ont.
It was the second straight win for the Winnipeg native, who fell into the C bracket at the triple-knockout Grand Slam event after dropping her first two games.
In the other early women's game, Russia's Alina Kovaleva knocked out Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa with a 7-4 win.
In men's play, Switzerland's Peter de Cruz outscored Matt Dunstone's Regina-based team 8-6 and Winnipeg's Mike McEwen held off Toronto's John Epping 3-1. Dunstone and Epping were eliminated with the losses.
Three more draws are scheduled for later Friday.
The playoffs begin Saturday afternoon and the finals are set for Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?