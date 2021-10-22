Jones emerges victorious over Koana at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

Canada's Jennifer Jones avoided elimination at the Masters on Friday morning with an 8-3 victory over Japan's Tori Koana at the Sixteen Mile Sports Centre in Oakville, Ont.

It was the second straight win for the Winnipeg native, who fell into the C bracket at the triple-knockout Grand Slam event after dropping her first two games.

In the other early women's game, Russia's Alina Kovaleva knocked out Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa with a 7-4 win.

In men's play, Switzerland's Peter de Cruz outscored Matt Dunstone's Regina-based team 8-6 and Winnipeg's Mike McEwen held off Toronto's John Epping 3-1. Dunstone and Epping were eliminated with the losses.

Three more draws are scheduled for later Friday.

The playoffs begin Saturday afternoon and the finals are set for Sunday.