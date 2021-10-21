Fleury, reigning national champ Einarson post wins at Masters
Tracy Fleury defeated Japan's Tori Koana 6-5 and reigning Canadian champion Kerri Einarson beat Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 8-5 on Thursday morning at the Masters.
Teams will play each other for berth in weekend playoffs
Koana scored singles in each of the last three ends but couldn't pull even with Fleury, who advanced to Friday's B-bracket final of the triple-knockout draw.
Fleury, from East St. Paul, Man., will next face Einarson, from Gimli, Man., for a berth in the weekend playoffs at the season-opening Grand Slam of Curling event. The loser will fall into the C-bracket.
In other early games, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg edged Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque 6-5 and South Korea's Hye Rin Kim dropped a 10-4 decision to Sweden's Isabella Wrana.
In evening play at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., took a 6-2 win over Calgary's Kevin Koe and Scotland's Bruce Mouat beat Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton 7-4.
The finals are scheduled on Sunday.
