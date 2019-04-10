Skip to Main Content
Watch the Grand Slam of Curling: Canadian Open

Watch live action from the men's quarter-final match between Glenn Howard and Brad Jacobs at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open from Yorkton, Sask.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

The world's top rated Men's Curlers will be competing for the chance to win the Meridian Canadian Open from Yorkton, SK. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open event in Yorkton, Sask.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with the men's quarter-final match between Glenn Howard and Brad Jacobs. 

Return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for coverage of the women's final.

