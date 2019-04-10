Watch the Grand Slam of Curling: Canadian Open
Watch live action from the men's quarter-final match between Glenn Howard and Brad Jacobs at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open from Yorkton, Sask.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open event in Yorkton, Sask.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with the men's quarter-final match between Glenn Howard and Brad Jacobs.
Return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for coverage of the women's final.