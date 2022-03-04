4 teams suffer positive COVID-19 tests ahead of curling Brier
Positive cases, all from different teams, were revealed on pre-departure PCR tests
Four athletes set to compete at the Tim Hortons Brier have yet to make the trip to Lethbridge, Alta., after testing positive for COVID-19 on their pre-departure PCR tests, Curling Canada said Friday in a statement.
Each competitor plays on a different team, the federation said, without identifying any of the athletes. The players remain in isolation in their respective hometowns.
Round-robin play was scheduled to begin Friday night at the Enmax Centre. Competition continues through March 13.
All participants had to produce negative PCR tests before departure and upon arrival in Lethbridge. All arrival PCR tests conducted on Thursday have come back negative, Curling Canada said.
Alberta recently lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions. There will be no capacity limits at the 5,900-seat arena and masking is recommended but not required.
