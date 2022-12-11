Einarson takes curling's Masters on double takeout, halts Homan's 15-game win streak
Manitoba skip captures 5th Grand Slam title; Italy faces Scotland in men's final
Kerri Einarson defeated Rachel Homan 6-5 on Sunday to win the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ont.
Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., made a double takeout with her final shot for the extra-end victory. It was her fifth career Grand Slam title.
Homan, from Ottawa, forced an extra end when she scored a single point on an in-off.
Einarson opened the game with a deuce but Homan moved in front with a three-ender in the fifth. Einarson answered with a pair in the sixth and the teams blanked the seventh.
The loss ended Homan's 15-game winning streak.
Italy's Joel Retornaz was scheduled to play Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men's final later Sunday.
WATCH | That Curling Show — Brad Jacobs is 'sorta' coming out of 4-person retirement:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?