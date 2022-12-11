Einarson takes curling's Masters on double takeout, halts Homan's 15-game win streak

Kerri Einarson defeated Rachel Homan 6-5 on Sunday to win the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ont.

Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., made a double takeout with her final shot for the extra-end victory. It was her fifth career Grand Slam title.

Homan, from Ottawa, forced an extra end when she scored a single point on an in-off.

Einarson opened the game with a deuce but Homan moved in front with a three-ender in the fifth. Einarson answered with a pair in the sixth and the teams blanked the seventh.

The loss ended Homan's 15-game winning streak.

Italy's Joel Retornaz was scheduled to play Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men's final later Sunday.

WATCH | That Curling Show — Brad Jacobs is 'sorta' coming out of 4-person retirement: