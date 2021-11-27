Late-charging Kerri Einarson rebounds in tiebreaker at Canada's Olympic curling trials

Kerri Einarson stayed alive at the Canadian Olympic curling trials with an 8-6 win over Casey Scheidegger in a tiebreaker Saturday.

Einarson's foursome scored three points in the 10th end to escape with the win and moved on to face Krista McCarville in a second tiebreaker Saturday afternoon.

The multiple tiebreakers were necessary after Einarson, Scheidegger and McCarville finished the round-robin tied for third place at 4-4.

The winner of the afternoon tiebreaker will meet 2014 Olympic champion Jennifer Jones in the semifinal.

Tracy Fleury advanced to Sunday's final by finishing undefeated in the round-robin and will take on the winner of the semifinal for the right to represent Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The men's semifinal scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET will see Kevin Koe face Brad Jacobs. Koe represented Canada at the 2018 Pyeongchang

Olympics, where he finished off the podium. Jacobs led Canada to Olympic gold in 2014.

The winner of the men's semifinal will face 2006 Olympic champion Brad Gushue in Sunday's final.

