Team Canada's Einarson takes sole possession of first at Hearts after Homan loss
Ontario skip lost to N.W.T's Galusha 5-7 Wednesday
Team Canada's Kerri Einarson is the lone undefeated skip at the Canadian women's curling championship after Ontario's Rachel Homan suffered her first loss on Wednesday.
Homan (5-1) lost 7-5 to Kerry Galusha (3-3) of the Northwest Territories.
- Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Scotties at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Einarson, from Gimli, Man., improved to 6-0 with an 11-7 victory over the winless Laura Eby of Yukon.
In other action Wednesday morning, Wild Card Three's Beth Peterson (4-3) beat Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns 9-5.
Wild Card Two's Mackenzie Zacharias (2-4) edged Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers 6-5.
Einarson and Homan are the top two teams in Pool A with Alberta's Laura Walker in third at 4-2. Peterson is fourth.
Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Wild Card One's Chelsea Carey lead Pool B at 4-2.
The top three emerging from the championship round Saturday will be Sunday's playoff teams, with the No. 1 seed rewarded with a bye to that day's final.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.