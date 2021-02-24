Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Team Canada's Einarson takes sole possession of first at Hearts after Homan loss

Team Canada's Kerri Einarson is the lone undefeated skip at the Canadian women's curling championship after Ontario's Rachel Homan suffered her first loss on Wednesday to Northwest Territories skip Kerry Galusha.

Ontario skip lost to N.W.T's Galusha 5-7 Wednesday

The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson defeated Yukon's Laura Eby to be 6-0 and atop the standings. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press/File)

Team Canada's Kerri Einarson is the lone undefeated skip at the Canadian women's curling championship after Ontario's Rachel Homan suffered her first loss on Wednesday.

Homan (5-1) lost 7-5 to Kerry Galusha (3-3) of the Northwest Territories.

  • Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Scotties at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., improved to 6-0 with an 11-7 victory over the winless Laura Eby of Yukon.

Einarson, the defending champ, and Homan both have clinched spots in the championship round of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

In other action Wednesday morning, Wild Card Three's Beth Peterson (4-3) beat Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns 9-5.

Wild Card Two's Mackenzie Zacharias (2-4) edged Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers 6-5.

Einarson and Homan are the top two teams in Pool A with Alberta's Laura Walker in third at 4-2. Peterson is fourth.

Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Wild Card One's Chelsea Carey lead Pool B at 4-2.

The top four teams from each pool of nine at the end of the preliminary round Thursday take their records with them into the championship round.

The top three emerging from the championship round Saturday will be Sunday's playoff teams, with the No. 1 seed rewarded with a bye to that day's final.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Wednesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now