Canada's Einarson claims women's world curling playoff berth with win over Germany

Canada's Kerri Einarson clinched a playoff spot at the women's world curling championship Friday with an 8-5 win over Germany.

Einarson improved to 8-3 with one game remaining in the round robin against the Czechs.

Switzerland (11-0) and Sweden (8-3) were also playoff-bound with two draws remaining Friday.

The top six countries continue playing Saturday for the chance to win a world title Sunday.

Japan played a three-woman team Friday morning in a 10-3 loss to the Swiss because of COVID-19, and then forfeited their afternoon game against South Korea.

Members of the Japanese team tested positive in rapid tests before the draw, the World Curling Federation said in a statement.