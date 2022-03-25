Skip to Main Content

Canada's Einarson claims women's world curling playoff berth with win over Germany

Canada's Kerri Einarson clinched a playoff spot at the women's world curling championship Friday with an 8-5 win over Germany.

Japan forced to forfeit game after team member tests positive for COVID

The Canadian Press ·
Canada skip Kerri Einarson throws a stone against Germany at CN Centre during the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Friday. (James Doyle/The Canadian Press)

Einarson improved to 8-3 with one game remaining in the round robin against the Czechs.

Switzerland (11-0) and Sweden (8-3) were also playoff-bound with two draws remaining Friday.

The top six countries continue playing Saturday for the chance to win a world title Sunday.

WATCH | Einarson defeats Germany to clinch playoff spot:

Canada's Einarson books playoff spot at women's curling worlds with win over Germany

60 minutes ago
Duration 1:48
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada rink defeated Germany 8-5, improving their record to 8-3 and qualifying for the playoffs at the world women's curling championship in Prince George, B.C. 1:48

Japan played a three-woman team Friday morning in a 10-3 loss to the Swiss because of COVID-19, and then forfeited their afternoon game against South Korea.

Members of the Japanese team tested positive in rapid tests before the draw, the World Curling Federation said in a statement.

