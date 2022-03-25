Canada's Einarson claims women's world curling playoff berth with win over Germany
Canada's Kerri Einarson clinched a playoff spot at the women's world curling championship Friday with an 8-5 win over Germany.
Japan forced to forfeit game after team member tests positive for COVID
Einarson improved to 8-3 with one game remaining in the round robin against the Czechs.
Switzerland (11-0) and Sweden (8-3) were also playoff-bound with two draws remaining Friday.
The top six countries continue playing Saturday for the chance to win a world title Sunday.
Japan played a three-woman team Friday morning in a 10-3 loss to the Swiss because of COVID-19, and then forfeited their afternoon game against South Korea.
Members of the Japanese team tested positive in rapid tests before the draw, the World Curling Federation said in a statement.
