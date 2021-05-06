Einarson improves Canada's playoff chances with 5th straight victory over Denmark

Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 10-8 on Thursday to extend her winning streak to five games at the world women's curling championship.

Einarson (6-5), who started the session in seventh place, improved her chances of making the six-team cut for the weekend playoffs.

Canada was scheduled to play Japan later in the day before wrapping up round-robin play Friday morning against China.

The medal games are set for Sunday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

Canada is looking to return to the podium for the first time since Jennifer Jones won gold at the 2018 playdowns in North Bay, Ont.