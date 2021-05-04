Einarson, Canadian curling teammates remain in playoff hunt at women's worlds
Canada's Kerri Einarson won a second straight game at the women's world curling championship with a 10-4 victory Tuesday over Italy, but faces an uphill climb to be among Friday's six teams advancing to the qualification round in Calgary.
Face Scotland Tuesday evening in Calgary following 10-4 rout of Italy
At 3-5, the host country still faces an uphill climb to be among Friday's six teams advancing to the qualification round.
Einarson was to face Scotland in Tuesday evening's draw. Canada downed both South Korea and the Italians after starting the championship 1-5.
The top six teams at the world championship also qualify their countries to compete in women's curling in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The rest of the Olympic field will be determined by a qualifying tournament in December.
