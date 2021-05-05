Einarson's 4th straight win puts playoffs in sight for Canada at women's world curling

It wasn't all that long ago the Canadian curling team was on the ropes at the women's world curling championship in Calgary, desperate for a victory and any kind of momentum.

Having lost five of their first six games, Kerri Einarson and her Gimli, Man., foursome looked overwhelmed by the pressure of wearing the maple leaf. The bubble fatigue, having played four previous events over the previous two months, seemed to be weighing the team down.

After their fourth loss, a 7-6 defeat to the United States on Sunday, an emotional Einarson told the media "it's not easy being out there.

"Definitely missing my family a lot more," she said. "It's a long haul to be away. I miss my girls and my husband and my parents. When you're struggling like I am, you want those hugs" she said.

But the four Canadian curlers, alongside coach Heather Nedohin, never panicked. Their losses had come against the top teams and they were close to winning each one.

What a difference a couple of days make.

Canada evens record

Canada has now won four straight games and has evened their record at 5-5. Their latest victory, a 10-4 win over Estonia on Wednesday, puts the Canadians right back in the playoff picture. The top six teams at the event earn a direct spot into the 2022 Olympics.

"We never give up and keep fighting," Einarson said after the win. "It's a gruelling long week. We've been in the bubble for a long time but I'm thankful for my teammates and everyone supporting us."

WATCH | Devin Heroux on 7 crew members testing positive for COVID-19:

Calgary curling bubble pops with 7 positive COVID-19 cases among the broadcast crew Sports 3:44 CBC Sports' Devin Heroux joined CBC Morning Live host Heather Hiscox to discuss the COVID-19 cases among the broadcast crew that has shutdown television broadcasts of the women's world curling championship in Calgary through until at least Wednesday. 3:44

Lead Briane Meilleur said the team has shown poise throughout the competition and never stopped believing they could get back to this position.

"We never give up. We think we can win every game. I knew we'd bring that for the rest of the event," she said. "I think we're capable of winning them all."

Just a night earlier against Scotland the Canadians picked up their biggest win of the event against a quality Scottish side. Down 3-2 in the eighth end, Einarson's team stole three points on their way to a 6-5 win in extras.

They have their confidence back. And the Canadians are surging now.

The Canadians sit sixth after their win Wednesday. They next play Denmark and Japan on Thursday before finishing against China on Friday in games that could decide a playoff spot.

Scotland and USA both dropped their games on Wednesday afternoon and now sit at four losses.

Broadcasts delayed further

Broadcasts for the event have been on hold since Sunday after seven members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19 and remain in isolation.

The World Curling Federation now says they are once again delaying broadcasts to until at least Friday afternoon. However, the WCF has put forward a return competition proposal to Alberta Health, with the hopes of being able to broadcast playoff games over the weekend.

It's expected Alberta Health will make their decision on Thursday morning.

Sunday morning's draw was postponed due to the initial broadcast crew positive tests. WCF now says that the draw will be played Friday night, pushing both quarter-finals to Saturday morning.