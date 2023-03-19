Canada's Kerri Einarson eyes playoffs after win vs. Turkey at women's curling worlds

Canada's Kerri Einarson scored a 10-4 decision over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz to move one step closer to the playoff round at the women's world curling championship on Friday in Sandviken, Sweden.

The Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris ended the match against Turkey (5-6) with a double takeout that scored four in the eighth end.

"We were playing really well," Einarson said in a release. "Even yesterday we were playing really well, it was just one bad end. When we met later, we just said we had to park that and keep going forward by minimizing some of that sloppy play in the mid-half of the game.

"We're on the right track. It's nice that we can see we're getting better each game instead of going in the other direction."

Canada improved to 7-4 with the victory and moved into a third place tied with Norway at the 13-team tournament.

Canada was set to close out round-robin play later Friday against Denmark's Madeleine Dupont. A win over Demark (3-7) would guarantee Einarson a spot in the playoff round.

The top six rinks in the 13-team field will advance to the playoffs starting Saturday.

Medal games are scheduled for Sunday at the Goransson Arena.