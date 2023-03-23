Canada's Einarson falls to Japan at women's curling worlds
Canada will play Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz on Friday
Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped a 6-5 decision to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa at the women's world curling championship on Thursday.
The Manitoba-based team of Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris gave up a steal of two in the eighth end, but responded with a deuce in the ninth to tie the game.
Japan earned the game-winning single when Einarson rubbed a guard on a tap attempt in the 10th end.
Canada fell into a third-place tie with Italy's Stefania Constantini at 6-4. Sweden's Anna Hasselborg was alone in second place (6-3) behind Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (9-0).
WATCH | Canada falls to Japan:
Canada will play Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz on Friday before closing out round-robin play against Denmark's Madeleine Dupont.
The top six rinks in the 13-team field will advance to the playoffs starting Saturday. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday at the Goransson Arena.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?