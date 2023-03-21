Unbeaten Switzerland halts Canada's 3-game win streak at women's curling worlds

Three-time defending champion Switzerland remained undefeated at the women's world curling championship with a 7-6 win over Canada in Tuesday's afternoon draw in Sandviken, Sweden.

Silvana Tirinzoni's squad led 6-4 following a three-point fifth end and a steal of one in the sixth.

Canada skip Kerri Einarson and teammates Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, fell into a four-way tie for second at 4-2 after three consecutive victories. The team from Gimli, Man., entered Tuesday's late draw tied for second with Italy, South Korea and Norway.

Canada faces winless New Zealand (0-6) in the evening draw.

After a blank seventh, Einarson scored one in the eighth and tied the match 6-6 with a steal in the ninth, the first time any team had stolen a point on Switzerland all week.

"The sheet was definitely a little trickier than any sheet we'd played," Einarson said in a statement to Curling Canada. "There were some tendencies that were coming out in it. But we just have to shake this one off and come out strong again tonight."

With the hammer in the final end, Tirinzoni scored one to cement the win and improve to 6-0.

Canada had a tough shot to force Switzerland to throw its last rock, having to come deep around a guard and tap the Swiss shot stone off the button.

"The weight was pretty close. It ended up being a back-four weight; we just needed less ice. I thought we could carve it in there. It was a difficult shot because [Switzerland] buried about a rock and a half in there," said Einarson.

The top six teams in the 13-team field qualify for the playoff round. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

In other Draw 10 results, Norway defeated Scotland 9-6, South Korea beat Germany 4-2 and Turkey downed Japan 7-4.

WATCH | Einarson talks worlds on CBC Sports' 'That Curling Show':