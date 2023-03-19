U.S. scores single in 10th end to hand Einarson 1st loss at women's curling worlds
Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped an 8-7 decision to American Tabitha Peterson this morning in round robin play at the world women's curling championship.
Canadian skip, Sweeting, Birchard, Harris play Norway later Sunday in Sweden
Peterson made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end for the victory at the Goeransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden.
Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris fell to 1-1 with the loss.
Canada will play Norway's Marianne Roervik later Sunday.
The competition continues through March 26.
WATCH | Einarson talks worlds on CBC Sports' 'That Curling Show':
