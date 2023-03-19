Content
U.S. scores single in 10th end to hand Einarson 1st loss at women's curling worlds

Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped an 8-7 decision to American Tabitha Peterson this morning in round robin play at the world women's curling championship.

Canadian skip, Sweeting, Birchard, Harris play Norway later Sunday in Sweden

The Canadian Press ·
Women's curling skip shouts down the ice after releasing rock.
Canada's skip Kerri Einarson suffered an 8-7 loss when American Tabitha Peterson made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end on Sunday at the world women's curling championship in Sandviken, Sweden. Canada's record is 1-1. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via Associated Press)

Peterson made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end for the victory at the Goeransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris fell to 1-1 with the loss.

Canada will play Norway's Marianne Roervik later Sunday.

The competition continues through March 26.

WATCH | Einarson talks worlds on CBC Sports' 'That Curling Show':

Canada's Einarson beats Sweden's Hasselborg in opener at curling worlds

21 hours ago
Duration 1:41
After stealing two points in the ninth end to take the lead, Canada's Kerri Einarson steals four more in the tenth for a 9-4 win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in their opening game at the women's world curling championship.
