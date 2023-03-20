Canadian momentum build continues at women's curling worlds with rout of Italy

Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini 7-2 in round-robin play at the world women's curling championship in Sandviken, Sweden.

Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris improved to 3-1 after six draws of play at the Goransson Arena.

Italy faced a triple-raise double-takeout to score in the ninth end but gave up a steal of two to end the game.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team will play Scotland's Rebecca Morrison later Monday.

On Sunday, Einarson stole three points in the final end of a 9-6 win over Norway's Marianne Roervik to salvage a split of her round-robin games.

That Curling Show: Kerri Einarson ready to take on the curling world in Sweden Duration 6:37 Fresh off her fourth straight Scotties title, the skip joins That Curling Show to talk about what makes her team so dominant, having her kids be able to watch the final and how she's prepping for worlds.

Einarson made a tapback to the edge of the button and Norwegian fourth Kristin Skaslien missed a double runback to leave both teams at 2-1 after five draws.

"I thought we got off to a better start and had a good handle on the ice," said Canada third Sweeting. "We just coughed up a couple of steals, but that's going to happen because they were tough shots.

"Overall it was a better game and Kerri made a pistol on the last one to line it up like that. We never gave up and we kept plugging away."

Earlier in the day, Einarson's rink dropped an 8-7 decision to Tabitha Peterson. The American made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end for the victory.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will qualify for the playoff round. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

Einarson won bronze at last year's world championship in Prince George, B.C.

WATCH l Canadians fall to Americans in 9th end on Sunday: