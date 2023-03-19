Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Einarson falls to U.S., rebounds with win over Norway at women's curling worlds

Canada's Kerri Einarson split her round-robin games Sunday at the world women's curling championship. Einarson dropped an 8-7 decision to American Tabitha Peterson in the morning but rebounded with a 9-6 win over Norway's Marianne Roervik later.

Canada, Norway in 5-way tie at 2-1 behind unbeaten Switzerland

The Canadian Press ·
A female curling skiper is seen holding the hammer and reacting mid-game.
Canada's Kerri Einarson has won two of three round-robin matches at the world women's curling championship in Sandviken, Sweden. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via The Associated Press)

Canada's Kerri Einarson split her round-robin games Sunday at the world women's curling championship.

Einarson dropped an 8-7 decision to American Tabitha Peterson in the morning but rebounded with a 9-6 win over Norway's Marianne Roervik in the late draw.

Peterson made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end for the victory at the Goeransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris struggled at times against Norway but the skip made a nice tap to the edge of the button in the 10th end.

WATCH l Canadians fall to Americans in 9th end:

Canada's Einarson comes up just short against USA at curling worlds

11 hours ago
Duration 1:37
Despite a fantastic shot in the ninth end, the Canadian rink fell thanks to the Americans hitting a beauty with their last rock.

Norwegian fourth Kristin Skaslien missed a double runback to give Canada (2-1) a steal of three. Norway joined Canada in a five-way tie at 2-1 behind unbeaten Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland (4-0).

Competition continues through March 26.

WATCH | Einarson talks worlds on CBC Sports' 'That Curling Show':

That Curling Show: Kerri Einarson ready to take on the curling world in Sweden

20 days ago
Duration 6:37
Fresh off her fourth straight Scotties title, the skip joins That Curling Show to talk about what makes her team so dominant, having her kids be able to watch the final and how she's prepping for worlds.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now