Einarson falls to U.S., rebounds with win over Norway at women's curling worlds
Canada, Norway in 5-way tie at 2-1 behind unbeaten Switzerland
Canada's Kerri Einarson split her round-robin games Sunday at the world women's curling championship.
Einarson dropped an 8-7 decision to American Tabitha Peterson in the morning but rebounded with a 9-6 win over Norway's Marianne Roervik in the late draw.
Peterson made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end for the victory at the Goeransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden.
Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris struggled at times against Norway but the skip made a nice tap to the edge of the button in the 10th end.
WATCH l Canadians fall to Americans in 9th end:
Norwegian fourth Kristin Skaslien missed a double runback to give Canada (2-1) a steal of three. Norway joined Canada in a five-way tie at 2-1 behind unbeaten Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland (4-0).
Competition continues through March 26.
WATCH | Einarson talks worlds on CBC Sports' 'That Curling Show':
