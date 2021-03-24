Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·Updated

8 teams remain at mixed doubles curling championship

It's down to eight teams after starting with 35 duos at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

Walker, Muyres are only undefeated pairing remaining after going 6-0 in pool play

The Canadian Press ·
Kirk Muyres gets set to sweep as Laura Walker makes a shot during the Canadian Mixed Doubles curling championship play against Team Martin/Griffith in Calgary on Tuesday. (Michael Burns/The Canadian Press)

It's down to eight teams after starting with 35 duos at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

Lisa Weagle and John Epping topped Valerie Sweeting and Marc Kennedy 7-5 on Tuesday in the opening draw of the qualifying round to set up a match against top-seeded Laura Walker and Kurt Muyres — the only undefeated pairing remaining at the tournament after going 6-0 in pool play.

In other qualifying-round openers, Shannon Birchard and Catlin Schneider downed Emma Miskew and Ryan Fry 10-6, Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott beat Mackenzie Mitchell and Greg Smith 8-3 and Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue got by Brittany Tran and Aaron Sluchinski 9-8.

WATCH | Walker, Muyres claim top quarter-finals spot:

Walker, Muyres earn top quarter-finals spot at mixed doubles championship

Sports

5 hours ago
0:50
Kirk Muyres' stellar shot in the 8th end leads to 2 points as he and Laura Walker beat Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith 7-6 at the 2021 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Calgary. Walker and Muyres finish their pool with a perfect 6-0 record and are seeded 1st heading into the quarter-finals. 0:50

Sahaidak and Lott will face No. 2 seeds Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, Einarson and Gushue get No. 3 seeds Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, while Birchard and Schneider are against No. 4 seeds Danielle Schmiemann and John Morris — with every matchup scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The winners will advance to the Page seeding round, with the gold-medal game Thursday.

WATCH | Weagle, Epping advance to quarter-finals:

Weagle, Epping advance to quarters with a steal in extra end

Sports

1 hour ago
1:01
Lisa Weagle and John Epping defeat Val Sweeting and Marc Kennedy 7-5 with a steal of 2 in the 9th end at the 2021 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Calgary. 1:01

The top 12 teams emerged from five pools to playoffs Tuesday, with the top four receiving first-round byes in the qualifying round and the other eight meeting head to head for a chance to move on.

The winners earn $50,000 and represent Canada at the world championship if and

WATCH | Kimberly and Wayne Tuck defeat Jones, Laing:

Tuck duo hand Jones and Laing their 1st defeat at mixed doubles championship

Sports

8 hours ago
0:49
2014 champions Kimberley and Wayne Tuck scored a single in the extra end to win 9-8, handing Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing their first loss at the 2021 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Calgary. 0:49
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now