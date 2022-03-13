2014 Olympic champion Dawn McEwen announces retirement from curling
41-year-old from Winnipeg won 5 Scotties titles as longtime lead for Jennifer Jones
Dawn McEwen, 2014 Olympic champion and longtime lead for Jenifer Jones, announced on Saturday that she is retiring from curling at the end of the season.
The 41-year-old from Winnipeg joined Team Jones at age 27 before going on to win five Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles, two world championships, 15 Grand Slams and a gold medal the 2014 Games in Sochi.
"Believe it or not, I joined up with Jennifer Jones in 2007, and wow, it has been a ride of a lifetime!" McEwen said on Twitter. "My curling career has truly been incredible, and I have achieved things that I could only dream about as a little girl. I am full of gratitude, and I can peacefully say I am ready to hang up the curling shoes at the end of this season."
While McEwen is calling it a career, she says she will still be around the venues to watch her husband and fellow curler, Mike, who just finished competing at the ongoing Brier with Team Manitoba.
"I knew coming into the season that this was going to be my last," McEwen said. "It's just a good time in my life. I think I've been so blessed to have such an amazing career, and I can honestly say this is a very peaceful decision for me."
Last season, Team Jones played as a five-person rink, with Lisa Weagle occasionally subbing in for McEwen.
