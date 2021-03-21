Moulding suffers back spasms, forced to take default curling loss in mixed doubles
Scheduled to play Sunday night at nationals in Calgary with partner Joanne Courtney
A back injury forced Darren Moulding and Joanne Courtney to take a default loss Sunday morning at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship in Calgary.
Moulding suffered back spasms overnight and was unable to play in the early draw at the Markin MacPhail Centre, Curling Canada said in a news release.
Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott were awarded a 1-0 victory, leaving both teams with 3-1 records in Pool A.
"It's very disappointing, but the back pain was just too severe to be able to play," said Moulding. "I feel bad for Joanne because we have been playing very well early in the championship.
"But my focus right now is on getting treatment for my back and I hope to return to the ice as soon as possible."
WATCH | Jones, Laing stay undefeated at mixed doubles nationals:
There are 35 pairings entered in the competition. The top 12 teams will advance to the playoffs starting Tuesday.
The final is set for Thursday.
WATCH | Walker, Muyres pick up win over Njegovan, Carruthers:
