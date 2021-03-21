Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Moulding suffers back spasms, forced to take default curling loss in mixed doubles

A back injury forced Darren Moulding and Joanne Courtney to take a default loss Sunday morning at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship in Calgary.

Scheduled to play Sunday night at nationals in Calgary with partner Joanne Courtney

The Canadian Press ·
Calgary's Darren Moulding was hampered by back spasms overnight and unable to play the early draw Sunday with partner Joanne Courtney at the mixed doubles curling nationals. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

A back injury forced Darren Moulding and Joanne Courtney to take a default loss Sunday morning at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship in Calgary.

Moulding suffered back spasms overnight and was unable to play in the early draw at the Markin MacPhail Centre, Curling Canada said in a news release.

Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott were awarded a 1-0 victory, leaving both teams with 3-1 records in Pool A.

"It's very disappointing, but the back pain was just too severe to be able to play," said Moulding. "I feel bad for Joanne because we have been playing very well early in the championship.

"But my focus right now is on getting treatment for my back and I hope to return to the ice as soon as possible."

WATCH | Jones, Laing stay undefeated at mixed doubles nationals:

Jones and Laing stay undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championships

Sports

3 hours ago
0:45
Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing defeated Laurie St-Georges and Felix Asselin 7-3 to improve to 4-0. 0:45
Moulding, who won a Canadian men's team title last weekend, was scheduled to return to the ice with Courtney on Sunday night against Patrick Janssen and Clancy Grandy.

There are 35 pairings entered in the competition. The top 12 teams will advance to the playoffs starting Tuesday.

The final is set for Thursday.

WATCH | Walker, Muyres pick up win over Njegovan, Carruthers:

Njegovan misses draw to give win to Walker and Muyres

Sports

20 hours ago
0:57
Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres beat Selena Njegovan and Reid Carruthers 9-7 in a match that came down to the final draw at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships. 0:57
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now