Men's curling worlds playoffs on hold due to positive COVID-19 tests in Calgary bubble

Playoffs at the world men's curling championship in Calgary have been suspended because of positive tests for the COVID-19 virus.

Those who tested positive were asymptomatic and didn't involve playoff teams, Curling Canada said.

But games are halted until all athletes and staff on playoff teams are tested Saturday and receive their results.

The World Curling Federation said contact tracing was already underway, and that it is assisting impacted individuals.

"These individuals are in quarantine and following all of the required protocols in place to protect themselves and the community at large," the organization said in a statement.

Canada's Brendan Bottcher was eliminated from contention Friday evening in a 5-3 loss to Scotland.

A playoff game involving the United States and Switzerland on Saturday morning, as well as semifinals later in the day are on hold.

The medal games were scheduled for Sunday.

