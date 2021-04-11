Skip to Main Content

Men's curling worlds playoffs to resume after approval from Alberta Health

The men's world curling championships will return to play on Sunday in the Calgary bubble, as Curling Canada announced organizers had been given the go-ahead by Alberta Health.

Play was halted Friday night after 3 players on eliminated teams tested positive

CBC Sports ·
Sweden skip Niklas Edin, shown in this April 6 file photo, will be back in action at the men's world curling championships playoffs in Calgary following the tournament halting play for COVID-19 testing. (The Canadian Press)

The halt to play on Friday night resulted from three members of three international, non-playoff teams testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in "exit" tests before departing Canada.

  • Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live (Sunday 5 p.m. ET) featuring the men's curling championship on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

A fourth player, on a playoff team, also tested positive on Saturday.

"All athletes, coaches and event officials deemed to be in close contact with athletes were tested on Saturday morning, with every test coming back negative," Curling Canada said in a press release.

That player on the playoff team later tested negative, but will not be allowed to compete, as per Alberta Health regulations.

A playoff game between Switzerland and the U.S. will be played at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the semifinals, slated for 6 p.m. ET.

The gold and bronze-medal games are set for 11 p.m. ET.

Canada was eliminated from competition after a loss to Scotland on Friday.

WATCH | Dr. Isaac Bogoch discusses the situation in Calgary curling bubble:

'This is an ideal environment to get this under control': Dr. Isaac Bogoch on positive cases in Calgary curling bubble

Sports

14 hours ago
4:14
The infectious disease expert explains how the curling action in Calgary could continue despite positive tests. 4:14

With files from The Canadian Press

