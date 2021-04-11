Men's curling worlds playoffs to resume after approval from Alberta Health

The men's world curling championships will return to play on Sunday in the Calgary bubble, as Curling Canada announced organizers had been given the go-ahead by Alberta Health.

The halt to play on Friday night resulted from three members of three international, non-playoff teams testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in "exit" tests before departing Canada.

A fourth player, on a playoff team, also tested positive on Saturday.

"All athletes, coaches and event officials deemed to be in close contact with athletes were tested on Saturday morning, with every test coming back negative," Curling Canada said in a press release.

After a complete event shutdown and extensive COVID testing regime, the 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 has been given permission by Alberta Health to continue the competition. Please read our release for full details ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/AmP29QHSR7">https://t.co/AmP29QHSR7</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wmcc2021?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wmcc2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/worldcurling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@worldcurling</a> —@CurlingCanada

That player on the playoff team later tested negative, but will not be allowed to compete, as per Alberta Health regulations.

A playoff game between Switzerland and the U.S. will be played at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the semifinals, slated for 6 p.m. ET.

The gold and bronze-medal games are set for 11 p.m. ET.

Canada was eliminated from competition after a loss to Scotland on Friday.

WATCH | Dr. Isaac Bogoch discusses the situation in Calgary curling bubble: