Canada clears round robin with win over Germany at curling worlds

Canada's Brendan Bottcher capped the preliminary round at the men's world curling championship with a 9-6 win over Germany ahead of a playoff game later Friday.

Bottcher awaits afternoon games to know Canada's evening opponent

The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher directs his teammates against Germany at the Men's World Curling Championships in Calgary, Alta., Friday, April 9, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Brendan Bottcher capped the preliminary round at the men's world curling championship with a 9-6 win over Germany and prepared for a playoff game later Friday.

The host country finished the round robin with a 9-4 record. Bottcher awaited results of afternoon games to know Canada's opponent in the evening.

Bottcher's team from Edmonton needed to win the playoff game to advance to Saturday's semifinals. The medal games are Sunday.

Defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden and Russia's Sergey Glukhov, each 10-2 with a game remaining in the round robin, had already secured byes Saturday's semifinals.

John Shuster of the United States (9-3), Scotland's Bruce Mouat (9-4) and Switzerland's Peter de Cruz (8-5) were the other playoff teams.

Glukhov's official team name is Russian Curling Federation because of World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions against that country.

