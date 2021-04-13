Positive COVID-19 tests at men's curling worlds deemed 'false positives'
WCF says all 4 players have returned negative in multiple re-tests
The four positive COVID-19 tests that interrupted the men's world curling championship are considered "false positives" from potentially contaminated samples, according to the World Curling Federation.
The men's championship concluded late Sunday night with Sweden's Niklas Edin winning a record fifth world men's title.
No games were played Saturday because four participants, including one from a playoff team, tested positive for the virus in "exit" tests before leaving Calgary's curling bubble.
None had symptoms of the illness.
THAT CURLING SHOW | Team USA skip addresses teammate's positive COVID test:
All have tested negative in multiple re-tests since then, the WCF said Monday in a statement. All tests were conducted via PCR throat swabs.
"According to Alberta Health, PCR testing remains the gold standard for COVID-19 testing," the WCF said. "Very rarely, there are occurrences through sampling or testing processes when samples may become contaminated and a false positive may result.
All athletes and personnel considered close contacts of the four underwent testing Saturday with all results negative.
Every playoff team member was tested before and after each game Sunday with those results also negative, the WCF said. Hotel staff were also tested Sunday and cleared.
"With the original four positive test results now deemed as false positives, the integrity of the Calgary bubble remains intact," the WCF declared.
"The change also allows international athletes who were considered close contacts, and who would have had to remain in isolation in Calgary for 14 days, will now be able to depart Calgary."
Alberta Health confirmed the false positives were an isolated incident.
"More than 1,500 tests have been conducted at this event, with no issues identified before this weekend," told CBC Sports in a statement.
The fifth of seven events in Calgary's curling hub, the Humpty's Champions Cup, gets underway Thursday.
With files from Devin Heroux
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?