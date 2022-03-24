Skip to Main Content

Early steals help Canada's Einarson beat U.S. to inch closer to playoffs at curling worlds

Canada's Kerri Einarson drew closer to a playoff berth in the women's world curling championship with a 9-3 win over the United States on Thursday.

Canadians improve to 7-2, set to take on Korea in late draw

Donna Spencer · The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada, seen above during an earlier match, beat the U.S. 9-3 for its seventh win at the women's curling world championship on Thursday. (James Doyle/The Canadian Press)

The host country improved to 7-2 with a game at night against South Korea (6-2).

Einarson stole four points over the first three ends and scored three in the fifth en route to the morning victory over the Americans, who conceded after eight ends.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the round robin Friday advance to playoffs with the top two seeds earning byes to Saturday's semifinals.

Seeds third through six play off that day to join them in the semifinals. The medal games are Sunday.

WATCH | Einarson upends Americans:

Einarson, Team Canada rout U.S. for 5th straight win at women's curling worlds

2 hours ago
Duration 1:38
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada rink opened with steals in the first three ends and finished with a 9-3 victory over the United States to improve to 7-2 at the world women's curling championship in Prince George, B.C. 1:38
