Early steals help Canada's Einarson beat U.S. to inch closer to playoffs at curling worlds
Canada's Kerri Einarson drew closer to a playoff berth in the women's world curling championship with a 9-3 win over the United States on Thursday.
Canadians improve to 7-2, set to take on Korea in late draw
The host country improved to 7-2 with a game at night against South Korea (6-2).
Einarson stole four points over the first three ends and scored three in the fifth en route to the morning victory over the Americans, who conceded after eight ends.
The top six teams at the conclusion of the round robin Friday advance to playoffs with the top two seeds earning byes to Saturday's semifinals.
Seeds third through six play off that day to join them in the semifinals. The medal games are Sunday.
