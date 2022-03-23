Einarson holds off Hasselborg's late surge to earn key win over Sweden at curling worlds
Canada's Kerri Einarson held off Sweden' 10-8 at the women's world curling championship on Wednesday.
Canada to improve to 6-2 after forfeited win over Scotland in late draw
Einarson led 8-2 after five ends, but Sweden's Anna Hasselborg fought back to take the game to a 10th end.
Canada also picked up a win forfeited by Scotland, which withdrew on the second day of the championship with four players testing positive for COVID-19.
The Canadians were scheduled to take on the Scots in the evening draw and were thus 6-2 by the end of the day.
The host country faces both the United States and unbeaten South Korea on Thursday.
The top six teams Friday advance to the playoff round with the top two earning byes to Saturday's semifinals. Third through sixth play off that day to join them.
