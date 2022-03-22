Einarson helps Canada top Japan to pick up 4th win at women's curling worlds
Canadians pull away in 8th end to win 2nd straight game
Canada's Kerri Einarson won her second game in a row at the women's world curling championship with a 10-4 win over Japan on Tuesday.
Canada faces Sweden (5-1) and will earn a win over Scotland by forfeit Wednesday. After two losses, the Scots withdrew Sunday because four members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The Canadians scored two points in the second and fourth ends and three in the eighth with hammer against Japan and didn't allow Ikue Kitazawa to set up a multi-point end.
After splitting their games on Saturday and Sunday to start the championship, the Canadians doubled Denmark on Monday.
CANADA FOR THE WIN <br><br>It’s a 10-4 victory for 🇨🇦 Einarson over Japan. <br><br>Canada is now 4-2 at the women’s world curling championship in Prince George. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbccurl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbccurl</a>—@Devin_Heroux
