Skip to Main Content
New

Einarson helps Canada top Japan to pick up 4th win at women's curling worlds

Canada's Kerri Einarson won her second game in a row at the women's world curling championship with a 10-4 win over Japan on Tuesday.

Canadians pull away in 8th end to win 2nd straight game

The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson, left, fist bumps third Val Sweeting at the 2022 Women's World Curling Championship during a 10-4 win over Japan on Tuesday. (James Doyle/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Kerri Einarson won her second game in a row at the women's world curling championship with a 10-4 win over Japan on Tuesday.

Canada faces Sweden (5-1) and will earn a win over Scotland by forfeit Wednesday. After two losses, the Scots withdrew Sunday because four members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadians scored two points in the second and fourth ends and three in the eighth with hammer against Japan and didn't allow Ikue Kitazawa to set up a multi-point end.

After splitting their games on Saturday and Sunday to start the championship, the Canadians doubled Denmark on Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now