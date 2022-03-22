Einarson helps Canada top Japan to pick up 4th win at women's curling worlds

Canada's Kerri Einarson won her second game in a row at the women's world curling championship with a 10-4 win over Japan on Tuesday.

The victory pulled the host country even with Japan in the standings at 4-2.

Canada faces Sweden (5-1) and will earn a win over Scotland by forfeit Wednesday. After two losses, the Scots withdrew Sunday because four members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadians scored two points in the second and fourth ends and three in the eighth with hammer against Japan and didn't allow Ikue Kitazawa to set up a multi-point end.

After splitting their games on Saturday and Sunday to start the championship, the Canadians doubled Denmark on Monday.