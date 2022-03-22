Skip to Main Content
Canada's Einarson downs Denmark for 3rd win at women's curling worlds

Canada's Kerri Einarson improved to 3-2 at the women's world curling championship with an 8-4 win over Denmark's Madeleine Dupont on Monday in Prince George, B.C.

Team next faces undefeated Japan on Tuesday in Prince George, B.C.

Canada skip Kerri Einarson yells directions while third Val Sweeting, left, and lead Briane Meilleur sweep in front of a stone entering the house during their 8-4 win over Denmark at the women's world curling championship on Monday in Prince George, B.C. (James Doyle/The Canadian Press)

The host country faces Japan (4-0) in its lone game Tuesday at the CN Centre.

Denmark scored two in the fifth end to lead 3-2, but the Canadians countered with three in the sixth and a steal of two in the seventh to take control of the game. The Danes conceded after nine ends.

Einarson was bolstered by the play of third Val Sweeting, who played her best game of the championship so far with 94 per cent shooting accuracy, and second Shannon Birchard at 97 per cent.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the round robin Friday advance to playoffs. The top two seeds earn byes to Saturday's semifinals, with third through sixth playing off that day to join them.

The medal games are Sunday.

WATCH l Canada's Einarson defeats Denmark's Dupont:

Canada's Einarson defeats Denmark's Dupont at women's curling worlds

1 hour ago
Duration 1:16
Kerri Einarson improves Canada's record at the women's world curling championship to 3-2 by defeating Madeleine Dupont of Denmark 8-4. 1:16
