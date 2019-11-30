Fleury continues win streak to book playoff spot at Olympic curling trials
Jennifer Jones drops 7-5 decision to Rachel Homan
Tracy Fleury remains unbeaten at the Canadian Olympic curling trials.
The 35-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., led her rink to an 11-7 victory over Laura Walker in Thursday morning's women's draw to improve to 6-0 atop the women's standings.
The top three teams at the end of the round-robin on Friday advance to the weekend playoffs.
Jennifer Jones lost her second game of the trials, dropping a 7-5 decision to Rachel Homan. She remains second behind Fleury, while Homan, the defending trials champion, sits at 2-4.
WATCH | Fleury defeats Walker to secure playoff spot:
Krista McCarville improved to 4-3 with an 8-7 win over Kelsey Rocque (1-5), while Casey Scheidegger, who had Wednesday off, beat Jacqueline Harrison 7-6 to improve to 3-3. Harrison fell to 2-4.
Tiebreakers (if needed) and semifinals will be played Saturday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday. The Beijing Games are set for Feb. 4-20.
