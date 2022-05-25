Colourful curling great Thomas Ulsrud, winner of 2010 Olympic silver, dies at 50

Norwegian curler Thomas Ulsrud, a three-time Olympian who won silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games, has died after a long illness, the World Curling Federation said Wednesday.

He was 50.

In a Facebook post, Team Ulsrud said that the longtime skip, who died Tuesday night, had been fighting cancer since December 2020.

Ulsrud won a world title in 2014 in Beijing and took silver the next year in Halifax. He competed in 12 world men's curling championships in all, winning bronze in 2006, '08 and '09.

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Thomas Ulsrud. He was a great curler, but more importantly an incredible person. Always had a smile or willing to share a laugh. Send my condolences to his family, friends and teammates, he will be missed.

A colourful skip with the famous 'fancy pants' to match, Ulsrud reached the European curling championship podium in 11 of his 17 appearances, taking gold in 2010 and '11.

Kate Caithness, president of the WCF, said Ulsrud and his teammates made a "huge impact on the international stage."

