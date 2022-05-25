Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Colourful curling great Thomas Ulsrud, winner of 2010 Olympic silver, dies at 50

Norwegian curler Thomas Ulsrud, a three-time Olympian who won silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games, has died after a long illness, the World Curling Federation said Wednesday. He was 50.

Norwegian made fancy pants his calling card

The Canadian Press ·
Norway's Thomas Ulsrud, centre in his trademark colourful pants, has died of cancer at age 50. (Getty Images)

Norwegian curler Thomas Ulsrud, a three-time Olympian who won silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games, has died after a long illness, the World Curling Federation said Wednesday.

He was 50.

In a Facebook post, Team Ulsrud said that the longtime skip, who died Tuesday night, had been fighting cancer since December 2020.

Ulsrud won a world title in 2014 in Beijing and took silver the next year in Halifax. He competed in 12 world men's curling championships in all, winning bronze in 2006, '08 and '09.

A colourful skip with the famous 'fancy pants' to match, Ulsrud reached the European curling championship podium in 11 of his 17 appearances, taking gold in 2010 and '11.

Kate Caithness, president of the WCF, said Ulsrud and his teammates made a "huge impact on the international stage."

WATCH | Brad Gushue carries the weight of the Rock:

Weight of the Rock: An essay on the success of Team Gushue by Devin Heroux

1 month ago
Duration 3:50
CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux takes you through the ups and downs of Brad Gushue’s historic curling career, including the magic he captured at the 2017 Brier with teammates Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant, and Geoff Walker as they competed in their final competition as a team this weekend at the World Curling Championships in Vegas.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now