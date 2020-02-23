Homan dispatches Jones to setup Scotties finals showdown with Einarson
Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the final of the Canadian women's curling championship with an 8-3 semifinal win over the Jennifer Jones wild-card team Sunday.
Ontario will lock horns with Manitoba for chance to represent Canada at worlds
Homan, a three-time Canadian champion, will face Manitoba's Kerri Einarson in the final Sunday night.
Ontario stole three points in the second end and scored two in the fifth for an early lead over Jones, who shook hands after nine.
The Scotties Tournament of Hearts winner represents Canada at next month's world championship in Prince George, B.C., and returns to next year's Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as Team Canada.
Six-time champion Jones of Winnipeg won a wild-card game on the eve of the main draw to gain entry into the tournament.
