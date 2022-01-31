Crawford's New Brunswick rink stays undefeated with victory over PEI at Scotties
Njegovan, Hill, Barker also pick up wins in early draw
Andrea Crawford's New Brunswick rink remained undefeated at the Canadian women's curling championship with a 10-8 extra-end win over Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt in Monday's early draw.
Crawford tied the score at 8-8 with two points in the 10th end, then scored another two in the extra end to sit at 4-0 after seven draws.
Also Monday, Team Wild Card 1, with skip Tracy Fleury still in COVID-19 protocol, improved to 3-1 with an 11-9 win over Team Wild Card 3, skipped by Emma Miskew.
Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador defeated Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail 12-3 and Saskatchewan's Penny Barker downed Chelsea Carey and Team Wild Card 2 8-7 in an extra end.
Crawford led the standings heading into Monday's second of three draws, followed by Fleury's team. Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville and Barker were tied for third at 2-1.
Miskew was 2-2, followed by Hill and Carey at 1-2.
Birt was 1-3 and MacPhail was 0-4.
