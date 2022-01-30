Reigning Scotties champ Kerri Einarson beats Nova Scotia's Christina Black to remain undefeated
McCarville, Crawford look to improve to 3-0 Sunday afternoon in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-3.
Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play.
Sunday's early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon's Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.'s Mary-Anne Arsenault (0-2), and Ontario's Hollie Duncan (0-2) dropped a 7-5 decision to Kerry Galusha of the N.W.T. (1-1).
Afternoon action will see Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville (2-0) take on wildcard Emma Miskew (1-1) and Andrea Crawford of New Brunswick (2-0) battle Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail (0-2), while the evening draw features Einarson against St-Georges.
The tournament is being held at the Fort Williams Gardens without fans due to concerns about COVID-19.
The winner will represent Canada at the 2022 Women's Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C., from March 19-27.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?