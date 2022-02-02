Skip to Main Content

McCarville knocks Crawford from ranks of unbeaten at Scotties

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville knocked New Brunswick's Andrea Crawford from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Northern Ontario skip prevents New Brunswick from securing playoff spot

The Canadian Press ·
Northern Ontario skip Krista McCarville delivers a rock as they play New Brunswick at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Wednesday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

McCarville (4-2) scored one in the 11th end to earn an 8-7 win over Crawford (5-1) in the morning draw at the Canadian women's curling championships.

Crawford, the first skip from New Brunswick to win her first five games at the tournament, could've secured a playoff spot with a victory.

In other action, Tracy Fleury's Wild Card 1 defeated Sarah Hill from Newfoundland and Labrador 8-3, Susanne Birt of P.E.I. downed Chelsea Carey's Wild Card 2 8-4 and Saskatchewan's Penny Barker got past Brigitte MacPhail of Nunavut 11-4.

