Einarson of Team Canada dispatches B.C. to improve to 5-0 at Scotties
Ontario's Duncan picks up 1st win; Galusha, Walker also secure victories in early draw
Two-time defending champion Kerri Einarson continues to roll at the Canadian women's curling championship.
Einarson's Team Canada rink from Gimli, Man., improved to 5-0 with a 10-5 victory over British Columbia's Mary-Anne Arsenault in Tuesday's early draw.
Arsenault struck first with three points in the second end, but Einarson responded with four in the third.
Arsenault conceded after another three-point end from Einarson in the eighth.
Meanwhile, Kerry Galusha and the Northwest Territories beat Manitoba 8-6, handing Altona skip Mackenzie Zacharias her first loss of the tournament.
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES FOR THE WIN<br><br>A massive victory for <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamGalusha?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamGalusha</a> over previously undefeated Manitoba 8-6. Galusha moves to 3-1. Tied for second in Pool B. <br><br>Team Zacharias drops to 3-1. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbccurl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbccurl</a>—@Devin_Heroux
In other Draw 10 action, Alberta's Laura Walker defeated Yukon's Hailey Birnie 11-5 and Ontario's Hollie Duncan picked up her team's first win with an 8-6 victory over Nova Scotia's Christina Black.
Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Black were next at 2-2, followed by Duncan and Arsenault at 1-4 and Birnie at 0-4.
The Pool B teams have another draw Tuesday evening, while the Pool A teams play in the afternoon.
