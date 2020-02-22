Homan ices McCarville to win Battle of Ontario and advance to Scotties semi

Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-5 win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Saturday in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Homan faces the loser of Saturday's later playoff game between Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and the Jennifer Jones wild-card team in Sunday's semifinal.

The winner between Einarson and Jones gets an express ticket to Sunday's final.

Homan's raise double takeout scored three in the ninth end for a 7-5 lead.

WATCH | Homan scores a triple with incredible raise double takeout:

Ontario's Rachel Homan scores 3 in the 9th end with an amazing raised double takeout, goes on to beat Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 9-5. 1:05

McCarville couldn't generate a multi-point end in the 10th.

Homan (9-2) and McCarville (8-3) earned the third and fourth seeds for the Page playoff.