Homan ices McCarville to win Battle of Ontario and advance to Scotties semi
Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-5 win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Saturday.
Rachel Homan now awaits loser of Saturday night's all-Manitoba matchup
Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-5 win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Saturday in Moose Jaw, Sask.
Homan faces the loser of Saturday's later playoff game between Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and the Jennifer Jones wild-card team in Sunday's semifinal.
The winner between Einarson and Jones gets an express ticket to Sunday's final.
Homan's raise double takeout scored three in the ninth end for a 7-5 lead.
WATCH | Homan scores a triple with incredible raise double takeout:
McCarville couldn't generate a multi-point end in the 10th.
Homan (9-2) and McCarville (8-3) earned the third and fourth seeds for the Page playoff.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.