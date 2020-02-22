Homan ices McCarville to win Battle of Ontario and advance to Scotties semi

Skip to Main Content
Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-5 win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Saturday.

Rachel Homan now awaits loser of Saturday night's all-Manitoba matchup

The Canadian Press ·
Ontario's Team Homan advanced to the semis after defeating Krista McCarville and her Northern Ontario rink 9-5 at the Scotties on Saturday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press )

Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-5 win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Saturday in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Homan faces the loser of Saturday's later playoff game between Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and the Jennifer Jones wild-card team in Sunday's semifinal.

The winner between Einarson and Jones gets an express ticket to Sunday's final.

Homan's raise double takeout scored three in the ninth end for a 7-5 lead.

WATCH | Homan scores a triple with incredible raise double takeout:

Ontario's Rachel Homan scores 3 in the 9th end with an amazing raised double takeout, goes on to beat Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 9-5. 1:05

McCarville couldn't generate a multi-point end in the 10th.

Homan (9-2) and McCarville (8-3) earned the third and fourth seeds for the Page playoff.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

