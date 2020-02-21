Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville claims Scotties playoff berth

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville secured the fourth and final playoff spot at the Canadian women's curling championship Friday.

McCarville defeated Prince Edward Island 6-5 to join Ontario's Rachel Homan, Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and the Jennifer Jones wild-card team bound for Saturday's Page playoff.

Playoff seedings were still in play heading into the championship round's finale Friday evening.

Homan and Jones (9-1) and Einarson (8-2) jockeyed for a top-two ranking. McCarville (7-3) will be the fourth seed.

WATCH | McCarville books Scotties playoff berth:

PEI made it as close as possible narrowing the score to 6-5 with their last rock but failed to complete the comeback against Northern Ontario. 1:14

The top two meet Saturday evening with the winner advancing directly to Sunday's final.

The loser drops to Sunday's semifinal to face the winner of Saturday afternoon's playoff between the third and fourth seeds.