Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville claims Scotties playoff berth
Win over Prince Edward Island secures 4th and final spot at curling championships
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville secured the fourth and final playoff spot at the Canadian women's curling championship Friday.
McCarville defeated Prince Edward Island 6-5 to join Ontario's Rachel Homan, Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and the Jennifer Jones wild-card team bound for Saturday's Page playoff.
Playoff seedings were still in play heading into the championship round's finale Friday evening.
Homan and Jones (9-1) and Einarson (8-2) jockeyed for a top-two ranking. McCarville (7-3) will be the fourth seed.
WATCH | McCarville books Scotties playoff berth:
The top two meet Saturday evening with the winner advancing directly to Sunday's final.
The loser drops to Sunday's semifinal to face the winner of Saturday afternoon's playoff between the third and fourth seeds.
