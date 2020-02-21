Skip to Main Content
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville claims Scotties playoff berth

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville secured the fourth and final playoff spot at the Canadian women's curling championship Friday.

Krista McCarville, seen above earlier this week, guided Northern Ontario to a 6-5 win over Prince Edward Island at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Friday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

McCarville defeated Prince Edward Island 6-5 to join Ontario's Rachel Homan, Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and the Jennifer Jones wild-card team bound for Saturday's Page playoff.

Playoff seedings were still in play heading into the championship round's finale Friday evening.

Homan and Jones (9-1) and Einarson (8-2) jockeyed for a top-two ranking. McCarville (7-3) will be the fourth seed.

The top two meet Saturday evening with the winner advancing directly to Sunday's final.

The loser drops to Sunday's semifinal to face the winner of Saturday afternoon's playoff between the third and fourth seeds.

