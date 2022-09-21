Jennifer Jones wins opening game with new-look team at PointsBet Invitational
Einarson, Rocque, Sturmay also pick up victories at Fredericton tournament
Jennifer Jones defeated Andrea Kelly 9-5 in first-round play Wednesday at the PointsBet Invitational.
The six-time Canadian women's curling champion iced the victory with three points in the ninth end.
Jones has a new-look squad this season. Karlee Burgess played third in the opening game with Mackenzie Zacharias at second and Lauren Lenentine at lead.
The loss eliminated Kelly from the single-knockout competition, a new addition to the Season of Champions calendar.
In other Draw 1 games, top-seeded Kerri Einarson dumped Tracey Larocque 12-3, Kelsey Rocque topped Christina Black 8-6 and Selena Sturmay upset Chelsea Carey 10-6.
The opening draw in the 16-team men's bracket was scheduled for Wednesday night at Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton. Play continues through Sunday.
With files from CBC Sports
