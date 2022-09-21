Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Jennifer Jones wins opening game with new-look team at PointsBet Invitational

Jennifer Jones defeated Andrea Kelly 9-5 in first-round play Wednesday at the PointsBet Invitational. The six-time Canadian women's curling champion iced the victory with three points in the ninth end.

Einarson, Rocque, Sturmay also pick up victories at Fredericton tournament

Canadian skip Jennifer Jones, seen above at the Beijing Olympics, won her opening match at the PointsBet Invitational on Wednesday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Jones has a new-look squad this season. Karlee Burgess played third in the opening game with Mackenzie Zacharias at second and Lauren Lenentine at lead.

The loss eliminated Kelly from the single-knockout competition, a new addition to the Season of Champions calendar.

In other Draw 1 games, top-seeded Kerri Einarson dumped Tracey Larocque 12-3, Kelsey Rocque topped Christina Black 8-6 and Selena Sturmay upset Chelsea Carey 10-6.

The opening draw in the 16-team men's bracket was scheduled for Wednesday night at Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton. Play continues through Sunday.

