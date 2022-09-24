Top seeds Gushue, Einarson fall in semifinals at PointsBet Invitational

The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational in Fredericton, N.B.

Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day.

Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore — who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger — in Sunday's final.

Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-seeded Kaitlyn Lawes.

The men's final will pit the fifth-seeded Carruthers against No. 3 Matt Dunstone, a 9-5 winner over No. 2 Brendan Bottcher.

Jones gave up a game-tying steal in the ninth end but scored four in the 10th when Einarson's angle-raise attempt rolled too deep.

"The speed [of the ice] changed a couple of times throughout the game, but I was really proud of my team," Jones said. "We made some big shots when we had to and we had so much fun out there, finding a way to win."

Scheidegger was unable to attend the competition due to work commitments.

Moore is throwing fourth stone ahead of vice-skip Kate Hogan, second Jessie Haughian and lead Taylor McDonald.

"It has been a pretty wild ride," Hogan said. "I think everything in general - from being a new team, travelling across the country to get here, a little bit of a hurricane warning and a fill-in skip - so I think we've just been kind of having fun with no expectation and it's been working."

The single-knockout event is the first stop on the Season of Champions calendar.