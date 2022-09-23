Homan eliminated from PointsBet Invitational in draw to the button
Moore, Jones, Lawes, Einarson make up final 4 at single-knockout tournament
Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational on Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side.
Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th.
Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint.
Second-seeded Kaitlyn Lawes also qualified for the final four in the single-knockout competition by topping No. 10 Penny Barker 9-4.
WATCH | That Curling Show: Team shake-ups kick off a brand new curling season:
Fifth-seeded Jennifer Jones advanced by outscoring No. 13 Selena Sturmay 11-9 and top-seeded Kerri Einarson doubled No. 8 Kelsey Rocque 10-5.
The men's quarter-final draw was scheduled for Friday afternoon. Play continues through Sunday at Willie O'Ree Place.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?