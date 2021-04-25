Skip to Main Content

Ottawa's Rachel Homan earns berth in 2nd straight Grand Slam final at Players' Championship

Canada's Rachel Homan advanced to the final of the Princess Auto Players' Championship with a 5-3 win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Saturday in the semifinals.

Homan faces Gimli, Man., native Kerri Einarson; Brad Gushue faces Bruce Mouat in men's final

The Canadian Press ·
Rachel Homan, seen above in February, advanced to the final of the Princess Auto Players' Championship with a 5-3 win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Saturday in the semifinals. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Rachel Homan is one win away from sweeping the condensed Grand Slam of Curling schedule this year.

The Ottawa skip advanced to the final of the Princess Auto Players' Championship with a 5-3 win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Saturday in the semifinals.

Homan, who also beat Tirinzoni in the Humpty's Champions Cup final in the same venue last week, will face Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., in Sunday's women's final.

WATCH | Ottawa's Rachel Homan wins 11th career Grand Slam title:

Rachel Homan claims record-extending 11th Grand Slam of Curling title

Sports

5 days ago
0:57
Team Homan defeats Team Tirinzoni 6-3 in the Champions Cup final. 0:57

Einarson, the two-time reigning Canadian women's champ, beat Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 5-4 in an extra end in the other semi.

Homan, who lost to Einarson in this year's Canadian women's final, has returned to the ice for the two Grand Slam events after giving birth to her daughter Bowyn on March 25.

Men's final

In the men's final Sunday, Champions Cup winner Bruce Mouat of Scotland will face Brad Gushue of St. John's.

Reid Carruthers was skipping for Mike McEwen, who is home for the birth of his child.

Mouat beat Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-5, while Gushue beat Carruthers 6-5 in an extra end.

