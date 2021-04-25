Ottawa's Rachel Homan earns berth in 2nd straight Grand Slam final at Players' Championship
Homan faces Gimli, Man., native Kerri Einarson; Brad Gushue faces Bruce Mouat in men's final
Canada's Rachel Homan is one win away from sweeping the condensed Grand Slam of Curling schedule this year.
The Ottawa skip advanced to the final of the Princess Auto Players' Championship with a 5-3 win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Saturday in the semifinals.
Homan, who also beat Tirinzoni in the Humpty's Champions Cup final in the same venue last week, will face Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., in Sunday's women's final.
Einarson, the two-time reigning Canadian women's champ, beat Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 5-4 in an extra end in the other semi.
Homan, who lost to Einarson in this year's Canadian women's final, has returned to the ice for the two Grand Slam events after giving birth to her daughter Bowyn on March 25.
Men's final
In the men's final Sunday, Champions Cup winner Bruce Mouat of Scotland will face Brad Gushue of St. John's.
Reid Carruthers was skipping for Mike McEwen, who is home for the birth of his child.
Mouat beat Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-5, while Gushue beat Carruthers 6-5 in an extra end.
