Rachel Homan awaits Players' Championship playoff fate after key victory over Fujisawa
Canada's Dunstone, McEwen, Gushue stuck behind Scotland's Mouat on men's side
Rachel Homan moved into a tie for second in Pool B of the Players' Championship with a 5-4 win over Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan on Friday.
The Ottawa skip (3-2) has the same record as Fujisawa after completing the preliminary round at the Grand Slam of Curling event. They'll wait for the final two draws on Friday to see where they finish out in the standings.
Sweden's Anna Hasselborg leads Pool B at 3-1.
Reigning Canadian champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni lead Pool A at 3-1.
Mouat stays undefeated
On the men's side, Champions Cup winner Bruce Mouat of Scotland is the lone unbeaten team at 4-0 in Pool A.
Regina's Matt Dunstone, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen and Brad Gushue of St. John's are tied for top spot in Pool B at 3-1.
The top six men's and women's teams advance to the playoffs on Saturday.
The final is Sunday.
WATCH | Ottawa's Rachel Homan wins 11th career Grand Slam title:
