Einarson among 2 previously perfect rinks to fall at Players' Championship
Each team on women's side sitting with at least 1 loss; Scotland's Mouat leading men
No women's teams are unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship after the last two squads with unblemished records suffered losses on Thursday.
South Korea's Min-Ji Kim gave up four in the eighth and final end and lost 6-3 to Switzerland's Elena Stern.
Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni, meanwhile, beat reigning Canadian champ Kerri Einarson 10-3.
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones, Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa, Russia's Alina Kovaleva and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg are tied for the lead in Pool B at 2-1.
Mouat in charge on men's side
In men's play, Scotland's Bruce Mouat leads Pool A at 3-0.
Brad Gushue of St. John's and Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller are tied for first in Pool B at 2-0.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Thursday.
After play Friday, the top six women's and men's teams qualify for the playoffs.
WATCH | Ottawa's Rachel Homan wins 11th career Grand Slam title:
