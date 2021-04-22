Skip to Main Content

Einarson among 2 previously perfect rinks to fall at Players' Championship

No women's teams are unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship after the last two squads with unblemished records suffered losses on Thursday.

Each team on women's side sitting with at least 1 loss; Scotland's Mouat leading men

Kerri Einarson, seen above in March, suffered her first loss at the Players' Championship at the hands of Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Thursday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

South Korea's Min-Ji Kim gave up four in the eighth and final end and lost 6-3 to Switzerland's Elena Stern.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni, meanwhile, beat reigning Canadian champ Kerri Einarson 10-3.

Kim, Tirinzoni and Einarson are tied for first in Pool A at 2-1.

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones, Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa, Russia's Alina Kovaleva and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg are tied for the lead in Pool B at 2-1.

Mouat in charge on men's side

In men's play, Scotland's Bruce Mouat leads Pool A at 3-0.

Mouat won the first of two Grand Slam events last week when he beat reigning Canadian champ Brendan Bottcher in the final of the Humpty's Champions Cup.

Brad Gushue of St. John's and Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller are tied for first in Pool B at 2-0.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Thursday.

After play Friday, the top six women's and men's teams qualify for the playoffs.

