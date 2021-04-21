Homan rebounds for win over Hasselborg at Players' Championship
Brier champ Bottcher drops 2nd straight, falling to Winnipeg's Gunnlaugson
Rachel Homan evened her record at the Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship with a 7-4 win over Anna Hasselborg in Wednesday's morning draw.
Homan's Ottawa based rink improved to 1-1, while Hasselborg's foursome dropped to 1-1.
In other Draw 5 action, South Korea's Minji Kim improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 win over American curler Tabitha Peterson (0-2).
In men's play earlier Wednesday, Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson (1-1) scored one in the ninth end for a 9-8 win over 2021 Brier champion Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton (0-2).
Scotland's Bruce Mouat, seeking his second straight Grand Slam title, improved to 2-0 with a 7-2 win over Swedish world champion Niklas Edin (1-1). And Switzerland's Peter de Cruz (1-1) downed Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., (1-1) by a score of 8-4.
In early women's action, Switzerland's Elena Stern (1-1) posted a 7-2 win over Team Tracy Fleury, which is being skipped by Chelsea Carey at this event.
Two more draws were scheduled Wednesday.
WATCH | Ottawa's Rachel Homan wins 11th career Grand Slam title:
