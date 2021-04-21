Skip to Main Content

Homan rebounds for win over Hasselborg at Players' Championship

Rachel Homan evened her record at the Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship with a 7-4 win over Anna Hasselborg in Wednesday's morning draw.

Brier champ Bottcher drops 2nd straight, falling to Winnipeg's Gunnlaugson

Rachel Homan, right, celebrates with third Emma Miskew during the Scotties in February. The Canadian skip downed Sweden's Anna Hasselborg for her first win at the Players' Championship on Wednesday in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Homan, seeking to extend her record with a 12th Grand Slam title, rebounded after giving up three to her Swedish opponent in the first end and put the game away with a steal of two in the eighth.

Homan's Ottawa based rink improved to 1-1, while Hasselborg's foursome dropped to 1-1.

In other Draw 5 action, South Korea's Minji Kim improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 win over American curler Tabitha Peterson (0-2).

Russia's Alina Kovaleva also improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 win over Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (1-1), and Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan (1-1) posted an 11-5 win over Scotland's Eve Muirhead (0-2).

In men's play earlier Wednesday, Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson (1-1) scored one in the ninth end for a 9-8 win over 2021 Brier champion Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton (0-2).

Scotland's Bruce Mouat, seeking his second straight Grand Slam title, improved to 2-0 with a 7-2 win over Swedish world champion Niklas Edin (1-1). And Switzerland's Peter de Cruz (1-1) downed Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., (1-1) by a score of 8-4.

In early women's action, Switzerland's Elena Stern (1-1) posted a 7-2 win over Team Tracy Fleury, which is being skipped by Chelsea Carey at this event.

Two more draws were scheduled Wednesday.

