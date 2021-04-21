Homan rebounds for win over Hasselborg at Players' Championship

Rachel Homan evened her record at the Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship with a 7-4 win over Anna Hasselborg in Wednesday's morning draw.

Homan, seeking to extend her record with a 12th Grand Slam title, rebounded after giving up three to her Swedish opponent in the first end and put the game away with a steal of two in the eighth.

Homan's Ottawa based rink improved to 1-1, while Hasselborg's foursome dropped to 1-1.

In other Draw 5 action, South Korea's Minji Kim improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 win over American curler Tabitha Peterson (0-2).

Russia's Alina Kovaleva also improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 win over Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (1-1), and Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan (1-1) posted an 11-5 win over Scotland's Eve Muirhead (0-2).

In men's play earlier Wednesday, Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson (1-1) scored one in the ninth end for a 9-8 win over 2021 Brier champion Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton (0-2).

Scotland's Bruce Mouat, seeking his second straight Grand Slam title, improved to 2-0 with a 7-2 win over Swedish world champion Niklas Edin (1-1). And Switzerland's Peter de Cruz (1-1) downed Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., (1-1) by a score of 8-4.

In early women's action, Switzerland's Elena Stern (1-1) posted a 7-2 win over Team Tracy Fleury, which is being skipped by Chelsea Carey at this event.

Two more draws were scheduled Wednesday.

WATCH | Ottawa's Rachel Homan wins 11th career Grand Slam title: