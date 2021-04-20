Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Homan stumbles in Players' Championship opener a day after winning 11th Grand Slam

A day after winning a record 11th Grand Slam of Curling title, Ontario's Rachel Homan fell to Russia's Alina Kovaleva on Tuesday the opening draw of the Princess Auto Players' Championship.

Team Homan falls to Russia's Alina Kovaleva 6-3 in opening draw

The Canadian Press ·
Ottawa's Rachel Homan, seen above in 2021, fell to Russia's Alina Kovaleva 6-3 on Tuesday in the opening draw of the Princess Auto Players' Championship. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

A day after winning a record 11th Grand Slam of Curling title, Ontario's Rachel Homan fell to Russia's Alina Kovaleva on Tuesday the opening draw of the Princess Auto Players' Championship.

Kovaleva's team broke open a 3-3 tie with three points in the fifth end.

Homan's Ottawa-based team was coming off a 6-3 win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Monday night in the final of the Humpty's Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Minji Kim scored six in the fifth end in a 9-3 win over Manitoba's Team Tracy Fleury, with Chelsea Carey filling in at skip.

In men's competition, world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden beat Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 9-4 and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs scored three in the eighth end to edge Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 8-6.

Two more draws were scheduled for Tuesday.

WATCH | Ottawa's Rachel Homan wins 11th career Grand Slam title:

Rachel Homan claims record-extending 11th Grand Slam of Curling title

Sports

22 hours ago
0:57
Team Homan defeats Team Tirinzoni 6-3 in the Champions Cup final. 0:57
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now