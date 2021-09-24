Glenn Howard bounces back with tight win at national curling trials qualifier

Glenn Howard found his way back into the win column, while Matt Dunstone was able to pick up a second consecutive win at the Canadian Curling Trials Direct-Entry Event in Ottawa on Friday.

The tournament, which runs concurrently to the women's event, offers entry to two men's teams and three women's rinks into November's Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon.

Howard (2-1) defeated Jason Gunnlaugson (1-2) by a score of 7-6.

The Penetanguishene, Ont., native was coming off a 9-0 loss to Colton Flasch, who only needed five ends to take the win on Thursday.

Howard, 59, was up 7-4 going into the ninth end before Gunnlaugson added singles in each of the final two ends.

Dunstone (2-1) was able to close out his victory over Flasch (1-3) in seven ends, winning 8-4.

After going scoreless through two ends, Dunstone amassed six total points between the third and fourth ends to take a commanding lead.

Dunstone, of Regina, scored twice more in the sixth end and took the win after one last point scored by Flasch in the seventh.

Howard will next face Mike McEwen, while Dunstone and Gunnlaugson play each other later Friday.

Walker downs Brown to remain in win column

On the women's side, Laura Walker beat Corryn Brown 9-6.

Brown (1-1) had closed the gap going into the final three ends, outscoring Walker (2-0) 3-1 between the fourth and sixth ends.

But it was Walker who was able to close it out, outscoring Brown 3-0 from ends seven through nine for the win.

Walker will next face Kelsey Rocque later Friday.

Rocque (0-1) suffered a 10-6 loss in her opening game earlier Friday against Casey Scheidegger, who outscored her 6-0 in the final two ends to complete the comeback.

Scheidegger (1-1) will look to carry the momentum of her first win into a match against Suzanne Birt later Friday.