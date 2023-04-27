Content
Canada's Jones, Laing qualify for semifinals at mixed doubles curling worlds

Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing qualified for the semifinal after wrapping up first place in their pool at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Thursday.

Married couple aiming to become 1st Canadians to ever win gold at event

Two curlers embrace.
Canada’s Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing celebrate after qualifying for the semifinals of the mixed doubles curling world championship on Thursday in Korea. (Eakin Howard/World Curling Federation/The Canadian Press)

The duo beat host South Korea 7-6 to finish with an 8-1 round-robin record, and received some good fortune when the Netherlands upset Estonia 8-6.

Both Canada and Estonia, who handed Canada its only loss, entered the final day of the round robin with identical 7-1 records.

As a result of finishing first in Pool A, Canada advances to Friday's semifinal against the winner of the qualifying game between Scotland's Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat (7-2), who finished third in Canada's pool, and Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin of the United States (7-2), who finished second in Pool B.

Japan's Chiaki Matsumura and Yasumasa Tanida (8-1) won the other pool to advance to the semifinal, and will play the winner of the game between Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill (7-2) and Martine Roenning and Mathias Braenden of Norway (7-2).

The gold-medal game will be played on Saturday.

